MAGGI spreads joy with iftar for the underprivileged

MAGGI, a noodles brand of Bangladesh, has provided iftar to the underprivileged people of the society on the occasion of Ramadan.

A branded MAGGI van is travelling across Dhaka city throughout Ramadan covering mosques, madrassa, and orphanage, among other institutions, said a press release.

Photo: Courtesy

The van is distributing MAGGI noodles and its healthy soup, even to those stuck in traffic during iftar around the city.

MAGGI, a culinary brand started its journey 136 years ago back in 1885. It is available worldwide in 98 countries with its wide range of noodles, seasoning, soups, and frozen foods.

The brand started its journey in Bangladesh back in 1997. Besides noodles, MAGGI also offers soups and seasoning to Bangladeshi consumers, reads the media release.