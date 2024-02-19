MA Enterprise celebrates 40th anniversary

MA Enterprise marked its 40th anniversary on 15 February with a grand celebration at their Hatirjheel Service Center.

Over the past four decades, the company has been dedicated to delivering exceptional products of superior quality across Bangladesh, reads a press release.

With a commitment to providing outstanding vehicles and top-notch after-sales services, MA Enterprise is set to expand its lineup later this year by introducing Plugin hybrid and EV vehicles.

According to the CEO, every employee is considered a valued family member. Renowned for its innovation, product quality, and exceptional after-sales services, MA Enterprise remains a leader in the industry.

