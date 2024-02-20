M. Mahmud Ali's book 'Zamindar House of East Bengal' unveiled at Amar Ekushe Book Fair

M. Mahmud Ali's book 'Zamindar House of East Bengal' unveiled at Amar Ekushe Book Fair

The final output of his effort is this book titled "Zamindar House of East Bengal". This book is available at the Amar Ekushe Book Fair. 

For his research, M. Mahmud Ali visited different heritage buildings and sites scattered throughout Bangladesh over the last ten years (2014-2023).

The book is published by Dibya Prakash (Stall No: 336-339), the reputed publishing house of Bangladesh, reads a press release. 

It is a comprehensive book on the Zamindar Houses of East Bengal (now Bangladesh). Approximately five hundred small and large Zamindar houses in East Bengal (present-day Bangladesh). 

This book gives a brief introduction to 491 Zamindar houses. For the convenience of readers, the history of almost every Zamindar house in Bangladesh (district-wise) has been added along with pictures. Several Zamindar houses are described in terms of architectural features. 

At the beginning of the book, the origin and development of the Zamindari system in Bengal is discussed in detail. Besides, the book has instead the location of Zamindar houses on eight division-wise maps of Bangladesh prepared through GIS. The book will be able to meet the needs of general readers as well as researchers.
 

