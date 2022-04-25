Lucrative offers on Samsung TV ahead of Eid

TBS Report
25 April, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2022, 05:09 pm

Lucrative offers on Samsung TV ahead of Eid

TBS Report
25 April, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2022, 05:09 pm
Lucrative offers on Samsung TV ahead of Eid

Samsung has brought an array of offers on their Television ahead of Eid till Chaad Raat (the night before Eid).

Customers can enjoy a variety of deals through the campaign, such as Buy 1 TV, get another TV free, exclusive 50% discount on Sound Bars, and gifts like rice cookers, sandwich makers, and toasters are available with the selective models of UHD and QLED TVs.

Under the Buy 1 Get 1 offer, customers purchasing 65'' and 75'' QLED and UHD TV will get 32'' smart TV, Tabs, and 43'' smart TV free. In addition, cashback of up to Tk19,000 and exchange offers valued up to Tk 40,000 can be availed also be availed by customers, making the purchase of Samsung televisions more joyful. The TVs are available from Tk 51,900 and can be purchased from Samsung distributors including Fair Electronics, Butterfly, Electra, Transcom Digital, and Rangs.

With 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch television screens, you can expect a theatre-like experience right at home. Moreover, with the most advanced technology incorporated within the screens, ensuring vivid colors on the NEO QLED 8K and crystal 4K UHD TVs, prepare to miss out on no details whatsoever. Moreover, these Smart TV enables you to stream videos from YouTube and other OTT platforms, while also supporting video conferences on Google Duo. Adding to all these, its Dynamic sound and crisp picture make it the perfect screen to play games in!

 

