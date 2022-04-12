Lotto opens new outlet in Mirpur-12

TBS Report
12 April, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2022, 05:22 pm

Photo: Courtesy.
Photo: Courtesy.

Italian sporty lifestyle brand Lotto has inaugurated a new outlet at Ramzannesa Market in Mirpur-12, in the capital.

Actor Riaz and Kazi Javed Islam, deputy managing director of Lotto Bangladesh, inaugurated the new outlet, said a press release on Tuesday (12 April). 

The Raznannesa outlet has more than 800 categories of products, including sports shoes, slippers, sports sandals, polo shirts, t-shirts, bags, and personal care products. The outlet also has the collection of the Lee Cooper brand for the customers.

Franchise Managing Partners Sajjad Alam, Md Touhidul Islam, and Md Arifuzzaman, along with dignitaries of the area and senior officials of Lotto Bangladesh, were present on the occasion.

