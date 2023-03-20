LOKKHO celebrates 7th anniversary

Corporates

Press Release
20 March, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2023, 05:49 pm

LOKKHO celebrates 7th anniversary

Press Release
20 March, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2023, 05:49 pm
LOKKHO celebrates 7th anniversary

The Lokkho News Presentation Academy celebrated its seventh anniversary on 18 March.

On the occasion, a programme was held in the Neelima Ibrahim Auditorium of the Bangladesh Women's Association on Bailey Road in the capital, reads a press release.

Lokko Academy Award-2023 was handed to 65 Lokkho trainees who had recently joined as news presenters and journalists in various broadcasting mediums. 

A lifetime achievement award was handed to Mirza Tarekul Qader, Executive Director of Bangladesh Institute of Journalism and Electronic Media (BJEM), for his exceptional commitment to news reporting and journalism training over the past 25 years. 

The Appreciation Award was given to broadcast journalist Ashikur Rahman Srabon for his special report on iconic fiction writer Humayun Ahmed and Dr Saklayen Russel, the first news presenter to earn the title of "Ironman" abroad.

Media personalities Abdun Noor Tushar, Shamsuddin Haider Dalim, Associated Press (AP) Bureau Chief Julhas Alam, BBC Journalist Sharmin Rauma, Power of She's Project Chief Sabina Sabi, news anchor Mahbub Hasan, executive producers and news presenters of various televisions and many others attended the event as guests. 

Azizus Samad Azad Don, a member of the Bangladesh Awami League Working Committee, and HTM Quader Newaz, director of the Standard Group and trustee of the International Standard University, took part in the occasion.

Following the speeches from the guests and the award-giving ceremony, a magnificent cultural show with performances by the Lokko family members was held. Rongdhonu Group,Gaurav Jewellers International Standard University (ISU), GMS Composite Knitting, Woodpecker, Torayvino-Instant Water Purifier, Shoshi Hospital, Tanisa Tuba Group, and Redpark sponsored the cultural event. The programme's media partners were Pratidiner Bangladesh and Somoy Television.

Raisul Hoque Chowdhury, founding president of Lokkho, said that our Lokko News Presentation Academy is Bangladesh's first practicing center for news presentation. 

LOKKHO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Monica Makes: Bring out your inner fashionista with handcrafted jewellery

8h | Brands
Shanta Lifestyle, an interior design studio located at Bir Uttam Mir Shawkat Sarak, Dhaka. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Find your perfect statement piece with chandeliers from Shanta Lifestyle

10h | Brands
Photo: Reuters

Why most plastic can't be recycled

6h | Panorama
The picturesque Itna-Mithamoin-Austagram road goes straight through a vast haor area. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Green meadows, tourist-free roads and empty restaurants: The haors of Kishoreganj in spring

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shops reduced in TSC to restore environment

Shops reduced in TSC to restore environment

2h | TBS Stories
Is Donald Trump getting Arrested this Tuesday?

Is Donald Trump getting Arrested this Tuesday?

3h | TBS World
Chorki's 'Internsheep' will tell real life stories

Chorki's 'Internsheep' will tell real life stories

9h | TBS Entertainment
The reason behind case against Mahiya Mahi

The reason behind case against Mahiya Mahi

9h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

No definite proof of Sultan's Dine using meat of animals other than goats: Consumer rights body

6
Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max
Tech

Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max