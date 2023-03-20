LOKKHO celebrates 7th anniversary

The Lokkho News Presentation Academy celebrated its seventh anniversary on 18 March.

On the occasion, a programme was held in the Neelima Ibrahim Auditorium of the Bangladesh Women's Association on Bailey Road in the capital, reads a press release.

Lokko Academy Award-2023 was handed to 65 Lokkho trainees who had recently joined as news presenters and journalists in various broadcasting mediums.

A lifetime achievement award was handed to Mirza Tarekul Qader, Executive Director of Bangladesh Institute of Journalism and Electronic Media (BJEM), for his exceptional commitment to news reporting and journalism training over the past 25 years.

The Appreciation Award was given to broadcast journalist Ashikur Rahman Srabon for his special report on iconic fiction writer Humayun Ahmed and Dr Saklayen Russel, the first news presenter to earn the title of "Ironman" abroad.

Media personalities Abdun Noor Tushar, Shamsuddin Haider Dalim, Associated Press (AP) Bureau Chief Julhas Alam, BBC Journalist Sharmin Rauma, Power of She's Project Chief Sabina Sabi, news anchor Mahbub Hasan, executive producers and news presenters of various televisions and many others attended the event as guests.

Azizus Samad Azad Don, a member of the Bangladesh Awami League Working Committee, and HTM Quader Newaz, director of the Standard Group and trustee of the International Standard University, took part in the occasion.

Following the speeches from the guests and the award-giving ceremony, a magnificent cultural show with performances by the Lokko family members was held. Rongdhonu Group,Gaurav Jewellers International Standard University (ISU), GMS Composite Knitting, Woodpecker, Torayvino-Instant Water Purifier, Shoshi Hospital, Tanisa Tuba Group, and Redpark sponsored the cultural event. The programme's media partners were Pratidiner Bangladesh and Somoy Television.

Raisul Hoque Chowdhury, founding president of Lokkho, said that our Lokko News Presentation Academy is Bangladesh's first practicing center for news presentation.