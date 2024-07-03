Loan facilities to women entrepreneurs at Barishal- Remembering Bangabandhu

Corporates

Press Release
03 July, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 03:37 pm

Loan facilities to women entrepreneurs at Barishal- Remembering Bangabandhu

Press Release
03 July, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 03:37 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

AB Bank PLC. organised a daylong training program for women entrepreneurs at Barishal on 3 July 2024, which aimed at developing their business skills. After successful completion of the training, the Bank awarded certificates and disbursed Sohoj Loans through smart cards to these entrepreneurs.

Tarique Afzal, Managing Director, AB Bank PLC presided over the program and Md. Abdul Mannan, Executive Director, Barishal Office, Bangladesh Bank graced the program as chief guest, reads a press release.

Officials of the Bank along with the agents also attended the program.
 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Miraz installed this 16-inch fan in the CNG for Tk500 so that his passengers get some air during hot days. Photo: Md Tajul Islam

This CNG driver bought a 16-inch fan for his passengers to beat Dhaka heat

1h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Sabbir wants to take you from doom-scrolling to informative health content

3h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

4 essential skills for engineers to understand AI and Machine Learning

3h | Pursuit
The significance of book cafes became more pertinent in the post-pandemic period when there was a shift from physical to online bookstores. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Books, coffee and serenity: The rise of Dhaka's book cafes

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nine in 10 top global companies failing to uphold human rights

Nine in 10 top global companies failing to uphold human rights

17m | Videos
Pineapple cultivation is increasing every year in Madhupur

Pineapple cultivation is increasing every year in Madhupur

3h | Videos
35 universities are inactive for the second day in the teachers' movement

35 universities are inactive for the second day in the teachers' movement

19h | Videos
Rahul Dravid: The once villain is now a hero in the eyes of fans

Rahul Dravid: The once villain is now a hero in the eyes of fans

17h | Videos