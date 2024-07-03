Loan facilities to women entrepreneurs at Barishal- Remembering Bangabandhu

AB Bank PLC. organised a daylong training program for women entrepreneurs at Barishal on 3 July 2024, which aimed at developing their business skills. After successful completion of the training, the Bank awarded certificates and disbursed Sohoj Loans through smart cards to these entrepreneurs.

Tarique Afzal, Managing Director, AB Bank PLC presided over the program and Md. Abdul Mannan, Executive Director, Barishal Office, Bangladesh Bank graced the program as chief guest, reads a press release.

Officials of the Bank along with the agents also attended the program.

