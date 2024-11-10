LNG projects to cost Bangladesh $50 billion and a sustainable future

A recent report by Market Forces, Waterkeepers Bangladesh, and Dhoritri Rokkhay Amra (DHORA) warns that Bangladesh's proposed liquified natural gas (LNG) power projects and import terminals could cost the country's economy US$50 billion. According to the report, titled Expensive LNG Expansion, the projects threaten the safety and health of millions of Bangladeshis due to toxic pollution and an escalation in climate disasters, such as floods and cyclones. The report was presented today at a press conference at the Tafazzal Hossain Manik Miah Auditorium of the National Press Club.

The press conference was chaired by Dr Mujibur Rahman Howladar, former Chairman of the National River Protection Commission and DHORA Advisory Board Member, with moderation by Sharif Jamil, Member Secretary of DHORA and Coordinator of Waterkeepers Bangladesh. Munira Chowdhury, Asia Energy Analyst at Market Forces, presented the report.

Among the key speakers were Professor Anu Muhammad, former Economics faculty at Jahangirnagar University; Dr Khandaker Golam Moazzem, Research Director at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD); Associate Professor Moshahida Sultana from Dhaka University; Megu Fukuzawa, Asia Energy Finance Campaigner at Market Forces; Shafiqul Alam, Lead Analyst for Bangladesh Energy at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA); and Amanullah Parag, South Asia Mobilisation Coordinator for 350.org.

The report highlights that of the US$50 billion allocated for LNG, US$36 billion could instead finance 62 gigawatts of renewable power generation, more than twice Bangladesh's current electricity capacity, making the country a potential clean energy leader. However, foreign interests, including major firms like US-based GE Vernova and Japan's JERA, continue to drive LNG expansion in Bangladesh, risking severe environmental harm.

Bangladesh's import-dependent, LNG-centred energy master plan, developed by the Japanese government agency JICA and the Institute of Energy Economics, Japan (IEEJ), is under criticism for locking the country into polluting energy sources. The proposed 41 gas power plants alone would significantly worsen air quality and respiratory health issues in Bangladesh, currently ranked as having the worst air quality worldwide.

Dr Mujibur Rahman Howladar stated, "These gas and LNG projects have exploited our people's resources. Strict action should be taken against those responsible, and criminal charges filed if necessary. We must demand accountability. Instead of speculative investments, funds should be allocated according to our actual needs. Our movement will continue with dialogue with the interim government until these demands are integrated into policy."

Munira Chowdhury, report author and Asia Energy Analyst at Market Forces, remarked, "Foreign corporations are pushing Bangladesh into a dependency on toxic LNG, endangering public health and the environment. Bangladesh deserves clean, renewable energy and breathable air, not fossil gas. Japanese companies have a unique chance to back Bangladesh's renewable energy transition."

The report outlines that the LNG projects entail building import terminals and 41 LNG power plants, exceeding the country's current total power generation. Additionally, Bangladesh would incur US$7-11 billion per year in LNG import costs.

Sharif Jamil, Coordinator of Waterkeepers Bangladesh and DHORA Member Secretary, criticised the LNG-centric Integrated Energy and Power Master Plan (IEPMP) by JICA and IEEJ, which he claimed compromises Bangladesh's energy security. He urged for an urgent revision of the plan, citing potential ecological devastation and advocating for renewable energy alternatives.

Professor Anu Muhammad added that the LNG importation, largely influenced by international entities like the World Bank and ADB, is a financial drain on the nation and has harmful effects on life and nature. He advocated for cancelling the current master plan and adopting policies developed by Bangladeshi experts.

Megu Fukuzawa stated, "Japanese companies like Mitsui, JERA, Sumitomo, and Mitsubishi, along with Japanese banks, are deeply connected to this project. For future energy needs, unproven solutions like hydrogen, ammonia, and carbon capture should be deprioritised in favour of renewable energy."

Dr Khandaker Golam Moazzem questioned the demand forecasts in the master plan, noting that realistic needs by 2041 are likely no more than 27,000 MW, in contrast to the exaggerated 65,000 MW stated. He called for energy audits, improved energy efficiency, and a shift to renewable sources.

In response to the geopolitical influences on LNG promotion, Moshahida Sultana and Shafiqul Alam urged reducing import dependency and avoiding untested solutions like hydrogen, ammonia, and CCS, which they deemed "false promises" from foreign developers. Amanullah Porag echoed this sentiment, calling for resistance against these developments.

The report calls on policymakers to refocus investment on renewable energy and grid improvements to secure a sustainable energy future for Bangladesh.