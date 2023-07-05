Live concert on bKash app for the first time

Corporates

Press Release
05 July, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 09:21 pm

Live concert on bKash app for the first time

Anupam Roy, Talpatar Sepai, Arnab, Meghdol, Hatirpool Sessions to perform in Dhaka on Thursday evening

Press Release
05 July, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 09:21 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

bKash customers will get the chance to watch live concert on the bKash mobile app for the first time.

For this, customers need to register in the app for only Tk10, reads a press release.

Anupam Roy and Taalpatar Shepai from Kolkata, and Arnaob, Meghdol and Hatirpool Sessions from Dhaka are performing in the concert "Magical Night"on Thursday (6 July) evening at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB).

Those who couldn't collect ticket for the concert due to busy life, distance or simply for hall capacity, can take the chance to watch the concert live in bKash app.

For the first time, such concert is going live on bKash app – which is not only a platform of easy, fast and secured digital transactions, rather has become a part of people's daily lifestyle.

Details about the registration process can be found on bKash's verified Facebook page and in the app as well.

 

