Live and Hope Foundation distribute wheelchairs to 122 physically challenged people in Asashuni

Professor of the University of Dhaka, President of the Northern Education Group, and Chairman of the Life and Hope Foundation, Dr. Abu Yusuf Md. Abdullah, distributed wheelchairs among 122 physically challenged persons on Saturday (February 17, 2024).

The Life and Hope Foundation organized the program at Asashuni Government Model Secondary School at 11 a.m.

Abu Yusuf Md. Abdullah distributed all these wheelchairs with his own funding. Mazarul Islam Mukul, HeadMaster of the School, chaired the program, where Dr. Abu Yusuf Md. Abdullah was the chief guest.

In his speech, Dr. Abu Yusuf Md. Abdullah said that public awareness should be created so that disabled citizens can live with equal rights and dignity like other citizens in society. People with disabilities are not a burden to society.

He said physically challenged people need to be empowered through proper training and information technology knowledge with civic amenities. Only then the disabled people will be able to contribute to national development.

He assured that in the future, they will buy and distribute automatic bikes worth one and a half lakh taka among the 400 helpless people of Asashuni Upazila.

Asif Iqbal, the senior teacher of the school, moderated the program. Among others, Biswajit Kumar Adhikari, Cfficer in Charge, Asashuni Police Station; Md. Rafiqul Islam Mollah, Vice President, Upazila Awami League; NMB Rashed Sarwar Shelly, President, Upazila Krishak League; Motilal Sarkar, General Secretary, Upazila Krishak League; GM Al Farooq, President, Asashuni Press Club; Advocate Abul Kalam Azad; Md. Awsafur Rahman, Chairman, Kapotakkho Agriculture and Forestry Cooperative Society Khariati Branch; and Ramzan Ali Moral, Joint General Secretary, Khazra Union Awami League, addressed the program as special guests.

Besides, administrative, political, and local dignitaries of the district and upazila were present.