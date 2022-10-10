Literary image of Bangladesh in the last 50 years

Bangladeshi literature has a long history and established tradition, which cannot be denied by any means. Thousands of years old documents of poetry of this country have been discovered in the cowshed of the royal court of Nepal.

This indicates the antiquity of our literature and its crisis. Due to the crisis, our literature was exiled from the plains to the mountain valleys. We are not going to discuss that. This is due to the fact that our literature has survived the millennium with challenges. In the Middle Ages, our poetry was inspired by human consciousness and paved the way for prose.

In that sense, at the beginning of the British period, our prose literature flourished and tried to create its own style. With the partition of India in 1947, when we became part of Pakistan, our literature faced a crisis of existence under Pakistani rule, as well as accelerated the trend of humanist literature by tackling challenges.

At this time in stories, poems, novels and plays we notice the attempt to establish the independence and self-dignity of Bengalis. Political background and events have come up intensively in the literature of this period. The way the Bengalis moved from independence to freedom under the leadership of Bangabandhu;

His impact on our literature. Literature continues to become a document of life and political reality. Through its independence gained through the bloody war of 1971, our literature also became inspired by new paths and inspirations. We will focus on that.

For the convenience of discussion, five branches of literature, namely novels, poems, stories, plays and essays, are briefly discussed. First the novel. In the novel of this episode of Bangladesh, the war of liberation, the hellishness of the war, dreaming of a beautiful Bangladesh through it and later gaining independence have all found a place. This episode, written by Syed Shamsul Haque captures the complex and multidimensional conflict of post-independence rural life. In his novel "Distance" (1981), the life story of college teacher Joynal paints a picture of the complex reality of socio-political life in post-75 Bangladesh with great fidelity. His novels "Paran Master in Space" (1982) and "Aina Bibir Pala" (1982) also depict the changes and breakdowns of village life.

Hasnat Abdul Hai's novel "Whale" (1981) paints a picture of instability and socio-politics in the immediate aftermath of independence. The novel paints a faithful picture of how the people of the coastal Kajalpur Union won the struggle for their existence against all kinds of evil forces. A similar picture is found in his novel "Prabhu" (1986).

Bashir al-Helal's novel "Last Cup " (1986) is an excellent expression of the conflict and existential question of post-independence rural life.

Against the backdrop of regional life, Selina Hossain depicts the eternal struggle for human survival in her novels "Jalochchbas" (1982) and "Insect Dwelling" (1985). Two other such works are Abu Bakr Siddique's "Jalraksas" (1985) and "Khardah" (1987).

In contrast to the depiction of post-independence rural life in the above-mentioned novels, Haripada Dutt's novels "Ishane Agnidah" (1986) and "Andhakupe Janmotsab" (1987) are the only ones that depict the positive changes in rural life.

Inspired by patriotism, the large middle class that participated in the war of independence, a large part of them was disappointed to see the country's socio-political instability and continuing chaos after independence; As a result, their dream-breaking turn began.

The post-1971 novel paints a picture of the frustration and dream-breaking of middle-class life. Sardar Zainuddin's "Shreemoti A and B" and "Shriman Taleb Ali" (1973) are novels depicting the overall decline of post-independence Bengali life.

Although it does not fully portray the frustrations of post-war life, Humayun Ahmed's novels "Nandit Narake" (1972) and "Shankhnil Karagar" (1973) depict the unchanging nature of middle-class life and the failures and loneliness in family circles.

Syed Shamsul Haque's novel "Khelaraam KheleYa" (1973) is an illustration of the consumerist mentality of finding the self-satisfaction of a socially isolated person. Sukanta Chatterjee wrote a novel opposite to this. The protagonist of his novel "Ekjon" (1975) is plagued with mental problems instead of sexual problems.

Rashid Karim's novels "Prem Ek Lal Golap" (1978) and "Sadharan Loker Kahini" (1981) also depict the multifaceted crisis of middle class life.

On the other hand, Rizia Rahman's novel "Raktere Akshar" (1978) depicts the life of a prostitute who is obsessed with the dark, horrible and brutal violence of urban life. His novel "For a Flower" (1978) features a defeated face of a freedom fighter.

Other such works are Shawkat Ali's "Apeksha" (1985), Bashir Al Helal's "Kalo Ilish" (1979), Hasnat Abdul Hai's "Amar Attayi" (1980), Selina Hossain's "Magna Chaitanye Shis" (1989) etc. On the other hand, another powerful writer of Bangladeshi novels, Razia Khan's novel "Hey Mahajivan" (1973) shows the life of a liberating woman. She wrote the novel "Chitrakavya" (2 vols. 1987) with the same spirit.

Shamsur Rahman's novels "Octopash" (1983) and "Montaz" (1985) are written on the internal and external pressure of a person's bleeding. Among such novels is a trilogy of Abu Jafar Shamsuddin's "Padma Meghna Jamuna" (1974), "Sankar Sankirtan" (1980) and the pre-independence essay "Bhawal Garh Upakhyan".

Similarly, the course of events from 1947 to 1952 has been disinterestedly evaluated in Sardar Zainuddin's novel "Destroyed Sun Wave" (1975). The story of Shawkat Osman's novel "Artnad" (1985) and Selina Hossain's "Japito Jibon" (1981) has developed as a word expression of the basic emotions of the language movement.

At the same time, it has also raised the issue of refugee division and cultural crisis. A unique addition to Shawkat Ali's "Pradoshe Prakritjan" (1984) based on history and tradition. Rizia Rahman's "Bang To Bangla" (1978), "Ekal Chirkal" (1984) and Selina Hossain's "Blue Peacock's Youth" (1983) and "Chand Bene" (1984) are the longest span of Bengali ethnographic-geographical-socio-cultural life novel.

Several novels have been written based on the assessment and analysis of the complex political situation that existed in the post-independence period through politics-awareness, military, theocracy and rehabilitation of war criminals. Notable among these are Shawkat Osman's "Patang Pinjar" (1983) and Selina Hossain's "Nirantar Ghantadhvani" (1987). Shawkat Ali's trilogy of novels "Dakshinayaner Din" (1985), "Kulaya Kalsrot" (1986) and "Purvaratri Purbadin" (1986) have been written with the dreams and political aspirations of individuals and groups of the sixties.

Akhtaruzzaman Elias's novel "Chilekothar Sepai" (1986) is based on another influential event of the sixties, namely the mass uprising of 1971.