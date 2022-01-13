Lions Club distributes educational materials among deprived children

Children of about 80 families in Mushiganj have recently been donated educational materials by Lions Club.

The families were destitute in river erosion at Dighirpar union under Tongibari police station in Munshiganj district.

The children of the family are living in the most helpless condition deprived of education, reads a press release.

Lions Club Mohakhali Director M Miraz Hossain, who is also an industrialist, writer and former UN Project Director in Canada stood by them.

Books, school bags, school uniforms were distributed among the children as part of the programme titled "Education for street children".

In addition, food was provided to the children and financial assistance was provided to the families of the children.