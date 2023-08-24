Lions Club of Dhaka Century 97 99 recognised as best service provider club at "Bangabandhu Service Week 2023"

24 August, 2023, 06:00 pm
Lions Club of Dhaka Century 97 99 recognised as best service provider club at "Bangabandhu Service Week 2023"

On the occasion of the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Lions Club of Dhaka Century 97 99 was awarded Crest of Honor as the best service provider club in the week-long "Bangabandhu Service Week 2023" on behalf of the world's largest international service organisation, District 315 A1. 

During its week-long activities, the club served 94,870 people through a total of 58 service activities at 12 different locations across the country. 

Lions Club of Dhaka Century 97 99 has won the honor of winning first place in the two categories of 'Tree Planting' and 'Dengue Prevention Awareness' across the country, according to a press release.

Member of Bangladesh Awami League's advisory council and past International Director of Lions International, Lion Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed was present as the chief guest at the closing ceremony. Prof Dr Moshiur Rahman, Honorable Vice-Chancellor of National University, was presented as the keynote speaker. 

Lion Moslem Ali Khan, Lion Wahidur Rahman Azad, Lion Nikhil Chandra Guha, Lion Engineer Mohammad Salim Mia, Lion Engineer Akram Uz Zaman, Lion Jahangir Alam Jitu, Lion Muntasir Saniat, Lion Shamsuddin Polash, Lion Jabeer Sherazy and other senior Lion and Leo members of the district were also present in the closing ceremony. The Closing Ceremony was presided over by Lion AKM Golam Faruk, 2nd Vice District Governor. 

