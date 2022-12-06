Lightshore Foundation to work with senora to provide free sanitary napkins for specially-abled children 

TBS Report
06 December, 2022, 06:35 pm
Lightshore Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation joined hands with a sanitary napkin brand Senora and set up a box full of free pads at a rural care provider centre, aiming to create awareness among specially-abled children. 

Designed for differently abled children, the centre known as 'Alor Pakhi Foundation' has now been equipped with a box that offers sanitary napkins at free of cost, thanks to the initiative between Lightshore and Senora. 

"From now on, this initiative would enable us to provide our female students with practical knowledge on menstrual hygiene, still remained a less discussed one leading to girls resorting to unhealthy practices to deal with this physical condition," said an organiser of the centre. 
 
In the launching ceremony prominent artist Morshed Mishu was present as a guest of honour held on 2 December at the centre premises, reads a press release.

Founder of Lightshore Foundation, Sultana Razia and Jhumona Mullick Jhumi, founder of Alor Pakhi Foundation, and Nahid Hasan, local director of JCI Entrepreneurs were also present at the event. The occasion was accomplished in association with Senora. Ittefaq, and Radio Capital were media partners while JCI Dhaka Entrepreneurs was the strategic partner.

Lightshore Foundation has been working to create awareness about menstrual hygiene throughout the country. The topic being taboo is quite sensitive requiring much work specially in the rural parts of Bangladesh. Breaking this taboo demands much discussion inside households and schools, a clear understanding of a girl's monthly period and how to take care of it in the most healthy and affordable way, only then we can normalise the subject of menstrual hygiene when parents and children will not shy away from speaking about this very normal bodily function, which will help prevent infections, deceases and deaths.

Specially abled kids require special attention and setting up a sanitary napkin box aids them a little bit further into their already difficult life. 
 

