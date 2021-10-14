Lifebuoy and BRAC launches 'H for Handwashing' campaign across 700 schools in Bangladesh

Lifebuoy in partnership with BRAC has launched a weeklong 'H for Handwashing' campaign to teach effective handwashing techniques to more than 3.5 lakh students across 700 schools in Bangladesh.

The campaign aims to instil the importance of handwashing as a habit in children from an early age, said a press release issued by Lifebuoy on Thursday.

Every year Lifebuoy celebrates 'Global Handwashing Day" on 15 October to motivate and mobilise people across the globe to improve their handwashing habits.

According to the release, inspired by how children learn their A, B, C's, last year Lifebuoy set out on a mission to transform the way the letter H is taught.

The brand launched the "H for Handwashing" multi-year campaign carrying a simple message: While H is for hat, horse…H must also stand for Handwashing! To that end, Lifebuoy has proposed incorporating "H for Handwashing" in the early education and primary education curriculum so children learn about the importance of handwashing at an early age and the behaviour is ingrained in them.

In continuation to the last year's campaign, this year Lifebuoy Bangladesh and BRAC have jointly started a weeklong handwashing campaign across 700 schools in Bangladesh.

Among many others, Porabari High School, located at Trishal Upazila in Mymensingh, was the first school that participated in the Lifebuoy-BRAC Global Handwashing Day event.

In order to motivate the children, six simple steps of effective handwashing were presented interestingly in front of about 500 students, the release said.

Mohammad Akhteruzzaman, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO), Trishal Upazila, Mymensingh, was present as the Chief Guest. Shahanaj Akhter, Upazila Academic Supervisor, Mohammad Abdul Kuddus, Chairman, Mothbari Union Council No. 10 and about 500 students participated at the event.

Through highlighting the importance of handwashing habits from an early age, the speakers urged the students, parents and family members to encourage their kids to wash their hands properly.

Furthermore, the students, instructors, and authorities pledged to practice appropriate Handwashing on a regular basis to protect themselves from germs and diseases. Later in the event, Lifebuoy Handwash packets were distributed among the students and teachers.

Afzal Khan, Marketing Director for Beauty and Personal Care Division, Unilever Bangladesh Limited said, "Lifebuoy has been on a mission to change Handwashing behaviour for more than a century. This partnership with BRAC reaffirms our commitment to this mission. Last year, we started the "H for Handwashing" campaign to help drive Handwashing behaviour change among children and adolescents."

"Till date, Lifebuoy has taught proper handwashing steps to more than 1 crore 10 lakhs children in Bangladesh. Now through this weeklong campaign, we intend to reach more students in the coming days," Afzal added.