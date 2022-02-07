Life Insurance holds ‘Business Conference 2022’

Life Insurance holds ‘Business Conference 2022’

Life Insurance Corporation held "Business Development Planning Conference 2022" on Monday. 

The company's Managing Director Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal presided over the conference, reads a press release.

Maksudul Hassan Khan, chairman of the Board of Directors, attended the conference as the chief guest. 

Life Insurance's General Manager Andrew Drong delivered the welcome speech and Maksudul Kamal gave the inaugural speech. 

In his speech, the chairman gave directions on various aspects and thanked all for the satisfactory business achievement in 2021. 

The company's all general managers, deputy general managers, 14 newly appointed sales office in-charges and other employees were also present at the conference.

