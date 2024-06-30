Life & Health Ltd, Phyathai Phaholyothin Hospital jointly organise health session

Life & Health Ltd, Phyathai Phaholyothin Hospital jointly organise health session

Life &amp; Health Ltd, Phyathai Phaholyothin Hospital jointly organise health session

Life & Health Ltd and Phyathai Phaholyothin Hospital jointly arranged a health session and a press conference in the city recently.

Director of Phyathai Phaholyothin Hospital Asst. Prof. Veeraya Paocharoen spoke on the occasion as a Key note speaker, reads a press release.

International Marketing Division Manager Pasinee Patanasiri, International Marketing Manager Zaw Min Oo of Phyathai Phaholyothin Hospital and Dr. Nilanjon Sen, Managing Director, Mohammad Shohid Ullah, Director, Operation & Marketing, Faisal Anwar of Life and Health Ltd were present on the occasion.

Founded & established in 1972 with the intent and determination of Dr. Sangkat Thongborisut, the hospital's founder, Phyathai Phaholyothin Hospital is renowned for its excellence in healthcare services, combining modern medical technology with a highly skilled team of healthcare professionals.

The hospital is part of the Phyathai Hospital Group, which operates several top-tier hospitals across Thailand, all committed to delivering high-quality healthcare. Phyathai Phaholyothin Hospital is one of the first private hospitals of Thailand that provides comprehensive medical services on an area of ​​over 6 rai in the Saphan Khwai area, with an aim to make this hospital the best in providing the most efficient medical services.

There is a team of doctors, nurses, pharmacists, specialists who are ready to give advice, care and provide medical treatment in a close, friendly manner and strictly adhere to professional ethics.

Life & Health Ltd. situated on house-11, Road-5, Level-4, Mirpur road, Dhanmondi, Dhaka-1205 along with its offices in Banani & Chattogram assists patients from Bangladesh interested takes medical care abroad with all clinical inquiries as well as helping in booking appointments, visa assistance, travel booking, Air Ambulance and more. To avail complimentary one-stop service patients can contact 01951111805.

