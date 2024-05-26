Life & Health Ltd. & Phyathai 2 International Hospital jointly arranged a health session

26 May, 2024, 04:40 pm
Life & Health Ltd. & Phyathai 2 International Hospital jointly arranged a health session

26 May, 2024, 04:40 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Life & Health Ltd. hosted two of Thailand's most renowned doctors of Phyathai-2 Hospital, in their respective fields on Saturday, 25 May, at their Banani Office. 

Dr. Wisit Kasetsermwiriya (Bariatric, General Surgeon and Minimal Invasive Surgery Specialist) and Dr. Tanomsiri Stithit (Gynecology and Gynecologic-Oncology Specialist) from Phyathai2 International Hospital met with Bangladeshi patients at Life & Health Banani Office, reads a press release. 

Phyathai-2 Hospital is one of the biggest private hospitals in Thailand with all departments under one roof, cutting-edge technology and more affordable care compared to other large private hospitals of Thailand. It was founded on 22nd July 1987 and has since grown an excellent reputation for its outstanding service. With expertly-trained medical personnel, nurses and qualified doctors, representing an extensive number of specialized services, patients can always feel that they are in the best possible care. It is a Joint Commission International (JCI) accredited member hospital of Thailand's BDMS group.

Life & Health Ltd. situated on Level 4 of Chandiwala Mansion, House 32, Road 11, Block G, Banani along with its offices in Dhanmondi & Chattogram is here to assist patients from Bangladesh with all clinical inquiries as well as assisting in booking appointments, visa assistance, travel booking, Air Ambulance and more. To avail of complimentary one-stop service patients can contact 01951111801.

Some of the highlighted departments of Phyathai-2 Hospital include Neurological Center which has assembled a dedicated team of highly skilled and experienced neurologists/neurosurgeons, skilled nurses and advanced equipment such as neuro-navigator, modern microscope and minimally invasive techniques. Heart Center is the foremost cardiac treatment center in Asia. The center offers a wide range of diagnostic tests and treatments for heart-related diseases including Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting equipped with the state-of the –art facilities. Orthopedic Institute center provides medical care and treatment for diseases of bone, muscle, tendon, nerve, and joints under strict specialist supervision. A subspecialty of orthopedic involves total knee and hip replacement surgery as well as knee and hip revision surgery.

At Surgery Center, board-certified surgeons offer the latest advance and technology in general, vascular and minimally invasive surgery. Bariatric surgery is also available to help individuals lose weight and lower the risk of medical problems brought on by obesity. ARC Assisted Reproductive Center provides full evaluation and treatment of infertility and pregnancy related problems. Services include IVF, ICSI, blastocyst culture, microarray, etc. Each clinic offers patients comprehensive treatment from diagnosis to efficient health care by renowned and board-certified doctors using various modern medical technology and equipment such as Hybrid Operating Room, Magnetic 3 T, CT 256 Slices, Ultrasound 4 D, Digital X-Rays, Digital Mammogram, etc. To facilitate all aspects of hospital and medical care and ensure the best quality and safety of services, International Relation Center, IRC is enriched with a large number of staff efficient in speaking different languages including English & Bangla. They are willing to assist in all aspects of cultural and language communication.
 

