Life & Health Ltd and Bankok Hospital organise health session on air ambulance service

Life & Health Ltd and Bangkok Hospital jointly arranged a health session and a press conference in the city recently.

Assistant CEO Dr. Dhun Damrongsak, of Bangkok Hospital, Thailand; and Dr. Shakti R. Paul, Internal medicine specialist of the same joined this auspicious event and graced us with their fruitful speeches regarding 'Air Ambulance' services. Then Mohammad Shohid Ullah, Director, Operation & Marketing and in charge of Air Ambulance Services of Life & Health Ltd. Explained about 'Air Ambulance' services in Bangladesh. At last Dr. Nilanjon Sen, Managing Director of Life & Health Ltd. gave vote of thanks to the honorable guests & journalists.

Bangkok Hospital Headquarters is one of the first private hospitals of Thailand. Since the last 50 years it has expanded operations to become a tertiary care facility with dedicated hospitals for cancer and cardiology. Both Thais and foreigners have consistently chosen this hospital for diagnostic, treatment, and rehabilitation services because they trust it as the best. 'Bangkok Hospital' and 'Bangkok International Hospital' are both ranked one of the world's best hospitals by 'Newsweek' and 'Statista' in 2024.

Bangkok Hospital always provides updated advanced technologies and one of the world's best Air Ambulance services in the region! Whether patient is critical and in need of urgent medical transport within Thailand or internationally, Bangkok Hospital's specialized team ensures swift and safe transfers. With state-of-the-art equipment and experienced medical professionals on board, 'Air Ambulance' service guarantees top-notch care during critical moments. When every second counts, patients all over the world can trust Life & Health Limited's 'Air Ambulance' service to get them and their loved ones to the right care, fast!

Life & Health Ltd. situated on house-11, Road-5, Level-4, Mirpur road, Dhanmondi, Dhaka-1205 along with its offices in Banani & Chattogram assists patients from Bangladesh interested takes medical care abroad with all clinical inquiries as well as helping in booking appointments, visa assistance, travel booking, Air Ambulance and more. To avail complimentary one-stop service patients can contact 01951111805.