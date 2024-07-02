Life & Health Ltd and Bankok Hospital organise health session on air ambulance service

Corporates

Press Release
02 July, 2024, 01:10 am
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 01:12 am

Life & Health Ltd and Bankok Hospital organise health session on air ambulance service

Press Release
02 July, 2024, 01:10 am
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 01:12 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Life & Health Ltd and Bangkok Hospital jointly arranged a health session and a press conference in the city recently.

Assistant CEO Dr. Dhun Damrongsak, of Bangkok Hospital, Thailand; and Dr. Shakti R. Paul, Internal medicine specialist of the same joined this auspicious event and graced us with their fruitful speeches regarding 'Air Ambulance' services. Then Mohammad Shohid Ullah, Director, Operation & Marketing and in charge of Air Ambulance Services of Life & Health Ltd. Explained about 'Air Ambulance' services in Bangladesh. At last Dr. Nilanjon Sen, Managing Director of Life & Health Ltd.  gave vote of thanks to the honorable guests & journalists.

Bangkok Hospital Headquarters is one of the first private hospitals of Thailand. Since the last 50 years it has expanded operations to become a tertiary care facility with dedicated hospitals for cancer and cardiology. Both Thais and foreigners have consistently chosen this hospital for diagnostic, treatment, and rehabilitation services because they trust it as the best. 'Bangkok Hospital' and 'Bangkok International Hospital' are both ranked one of the world's best hospitals by 'Newsweek' and 'Statista' in 2024.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bangkok Hospital always provides updated advanced technologies and one of the world's best Air Ambulance services in the region! Whether patient is critical and in need of urgent medical transport within Thailand or internationally, Bangkok Hospital's specialized team ensures swift and safe transfers. With state-of-the-art equipment and experienced medical professionals on board, 'Air Ambulance' service guarantees top-notch care during critical moments. When every second counts, patients all over the world can trust Life & Health Limited's 'Air Ambulance' service to get them and their loved ones to the right care, fast!

Life & Health Ltd. situated on house-11, Road-5, Level-4, Mirpur road, Dhanmondi, Dhaka-1205 along with its offices in Banani & Chattogram assists patients from Bangladesh interested takes medical care abroad with all clinical inquiries as well as helping in booking appointments, visa assistance, travel booking, Air Ambulance and more. To avail complimentary one-stop service patients can contact 01951111805.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Melatonin gummies can be harmful to children, according to cases reported in the US. They are now available in Bangladesh via online pharmacies. Photo: Bloomberg

Can we 'Melatonin' our sleep troubles away?

12h | Panorama
Labels aren’t the answer. Photo: Bloomberg

Cigarette labels were bad. Social media labels would be worse

15h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Say goodbye to boring light bulbs

17h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Cool personal care tools you must try

17h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Iran's Presidential Election Heads to Runoff

Iran's Presidential Election Heads to Runoff

3h | Videos
Tanzim only Tiger in Rohit-led T20 World Cup team of the tournament

Tanzim only Tiger in Rohit-led T20 World Cup team of the tournament

4h | Videos
That is why the US does not say anything to Israel

That is why the US does not say anything to Israel

5h | Videos
Costs for students to travel to Australia increased

Costs for students to travel to Australia increased

5h | Videos