LGED's CRILIC central coordination committee meeting held

The fourth meeting of the Central Coordination Committee (CCC) of the Climate Resilient Local Infrastructure Center (CRILIC), established by the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED), was held on 10 July.

The day-long meeting was part of the Climate Resilient Infrastructure Mainstreaming (CRIM) project, which is financially supported by the Green Climate Fund, the German Development Bank, and the Government of Bangladesh. CRILIC aims to integrate climate resilience into local infrastructure development through project formulation, design, implementation, and evaluation.

The meeting was graced by the presence of the Chief Engineer of LGED, Mohammad Ali Akhtar Hossain, as the chief guest. In his address, he stated, "We all have a big dream with CRILIC. It will become a comprehensive knowledge repository for LGED. LGED will do whatever it takes to establish CRILIC as a center of excellence."

During the meeting, reports on CRILIC's Knowledge Management System (KMS), the Annual Adaptation Award, the Organizational Development Plan, and the design of cyclone shelters and bridges were presented. Attendees provided valuable feedback and committed to continuing their support to further establish CRILIC.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Engineer of the Rural Infrastructure Development and Management Unit, Gopal Krishna Debnath, Additional Chief Engineer of the Road and Bridge Maintenance Unit, Mohammad Anwar Hossain, Additional Chief Engineer and Director of CRILIC, Mohammad Abdul Hakim, Superintendent Engineer (Planning), Mohammad Jasim Uddin, CRIM Project Director, Mohammad Nazmul Hasan Chowdhury, Executive Engineer of CRILIC, Mohammad Abdul Khaleq, and IDC-CRILIC Team Leader, Dan Boom. Various superintending engineers, project directors, deputy project directors, executive engineers, senior assistant engineers, assistant engineers, and consultants from different levels were also present.