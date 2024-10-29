LGED's CReLIC organised three-day training on adjusted guidelines for climate resilience

LGED&#039;s CReLIC organised three-day training on adjusted guidelines for climate resilience

A three-day training on Adjusted Guidelines, Standards, and Procedures organised by the Climate Resilient Local Infrastructure Centre (CReLIC) began on  at the LGED headquarters.

Gopal Krishna Debnath, Additional Chief Engineer (Routine Duty of Chief Engineer), LGED, inaugurated the training.

In his inauguration speech, the Additional Chief Engineer (Routine duty of the Chief Engineer) mentioned that 7,722 kilometres of roads were initially damaged due to heavy rains and landslides. Apart from this, 1,011 bridges and culverts have been damaged. LGED has repaired 51 km of roads and 96 bridges and culverts.

As a result of climate change, these floods and landslides may continue in the future, so the data from previous years should be checked before preparing, designing, and constructing each road and infrastructure. As a result, we can build sustainable long-term infrastructure.

The training program was graced by the presence of key figures in the field. Md. Abdul Hakim, Additional Chief Engineer and Director of CReLIC, delivered the welcome speech. The esteemed panel also included Dr. Daan Boom, Team Leader of IDC-CReLIC, Md. Abdul Khaleque, Project Director of CRIMP, and Banda Hafiz, Training Specialist.

A.K.M. Luthfur Rahman, former Additional Chief Engineer of LGED and Director of CReLIC, presented as a trainer during the training. Oyvind Homdrom, Senior Specialist of IDC-CReLIC, was the Chief Trainer in the training program.

Thirty LGED engineers, including Senior Assistant Engineers and Assistant Engineers of LGED Bhola, Barguna, Satkhira district headquarters and different upazilas, as well as engineers of different levels of LGED headquarters, participated in the three-day training. 

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

