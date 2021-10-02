LGED team inspect Bashundhara bitumen plant

Corporates

TBS Report
02 October, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2021, 07:20 pm

A delegation of 25 members of Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) visited Bashundhara bitumen plant on 29 September at the invitation of Bashundhara Group.

Chief Engineer of LGED Md Abdur Rashid Khan led the delegation, said a press release.

The Bashundhara bitumen plant is the first and only bitumen manufacturing plant in private sector with a large capacity to meet the annual domestic demand of the hydrocarbon product, according to the press release.

Bitumen Grade Determination Committee President and Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology Professor Dr Mohammad Zakaria, Additional Chief Engineer of Road and Bridge Maintenance Unit Md Ali Akhter Hossen, Chief Engineer of Bashundhara Oil and Gas Company Limited Nafiz Emtiaz Alam, Khanadaker Kingshuk Hossain, chief marketing officer, Sector B were present at the programme.

The inspection team expressed their satisfaction with the quality of bitumen producing procedures at the plant.

They exchanged views and ideas about bitumen producing procedures, types, abilities and qualities in the programme.

Mentioning the importance of high quality bitumen in road construction, Md Abdur Rashid Khan hoped that Bashundhara bitumen played a special role in country's sustainable road construction.

Nafiz Emtiaz Alam gave a brief overview on the overall production and quality of Bashundhara bitumen.

