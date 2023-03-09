LGED Narsingdi celebrates International Women's Day

TBS Report
09 March, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 03:32 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Local Government Engineering Department (LGED), Narsingdi, organised a colourful rally with the motto "Digital technology and invention, will end gender disparity" to celebrate International Women's Day on 8 March.

The rally commenced at the circuit house and ended at the district administrator's office, a press release reads.

Khandakar Asaduzzaman, Executive Engineer of LGED, Narsingdi, along with all other employees of the organisation participated in the rally.

After the rally was concluded, a discussion meeting and an award-giving ceremony for women were arranged at the Quamrul Islam Siddique auditorium of the LGED building, as highlighted in the release.

