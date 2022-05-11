LGED holds workshop on rural infrastructure development in Faridpur

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 12:15 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) held a day-long workshop on rural infrastructure development in Faridpur.

The Rural Connectivity Improvement Project (RCIP) organised the conference in the Faridpur LGED office on Tuesday (10 May), said a press release.

Saiful Islam Shahid, acting engineer, LGED, presided over the programme while Executive Engineers KM Faruk Hossain, and Anand Kumar Saha spoke on the occasion.

The speakers emphasised on the implementation of the RCIP with the help of local representatives to ensure maximum utilisation of the project.

Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) / development project

