LGED-CReLIC holds climate training for journalists in Satkhira

Photo: Courtesy
On 5 June, a day-long training session on climate change was held for journalists at the Satkhira LGED conference room. 

The training was organised by the Climate Resilient Local Infrastructure Center (CReLIC), implemented through the Local Government Engineering Department's (LGED) Institutionalisation of Climate Resilient Infrastructure (CRIM) project.

The training was attended by the chief guest, Md Abdul Hakim, additional chief engineer of LGED and director of CReLIC.

During the opening session, he emphasised the importance of this training for accurately presenting information. He said, "If journalists are well-versed in the basics of journalism, they can effectively present climate-related information to the nation. Since you live in the southwest coastal region, it is essential for you to write about air and water temperature warming, seasonal changes in species, coral bleaching, sea level rise, coastal flooding, coastal erosion, harmful algal blooms, hypoxic (or dead) zones, new marine diseases, marine mammal damage, rainfall patterns, and fish depletion. Your writing will inform the world, so I humbly request you to write about climate change."

 

