LGED-CReLIC holds climate change training for journalists in Barguna

Corporates

Press Release
20 May, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 12:14 pm

LGED-CReLIC holds climate change training for journalists in Barguna

Thirty-seven journalists from various national newspapers and electronic media working in Barguna district participated in the training.

Press Release
20 May, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 12:14 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A climate change training session was held for journalists in Barguna at the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) conference room on 20 May. 

The training was organised by the Climate Resilient Local Infrastructure Center (CReLIC), and implemented through the Climate Resilient Infrastructure Mainstreaming Project (CRIMP) of LGED. The Project Director, Mohammad Nazmul Hasan Chowdhury, attended the event as the chief guest.

In the inaugural session, Mohammad Nazmul Hasan Chowdhury provided an overview of the initiatives taken for climate institutionalisation and the objectives and activities of CReLIC. He emphasised that the ocean is already experiencing significant impacts of climate change and its associated effects. He urged the journalists, who reside in coastal areas, to write about the air and water temperatures, seasonal changes of species, coral bleaching, rising sea levels, coastal flooding, coastal erosion, harmful algal blooms, hypoxic (or dead) zones, new marine diseases, damage to marine mammals, rainfall, and the decline in fisheries. If you write about these issues, the world will be informed, he said during the session.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Special guests at the training included the President of Barguna Press Club, Advocate Mostafa Kader, and General Secretary Md Zafar Hossain Howlader. They both expressed their gratitude to all involved at LGED for organising this relevant training for journalists.

The event was presided over by Md S M Humayun Kabir, Executive Engineer of Barguna District LGED. Thirty-seven journalists from various national newspapers and electronic media working in Barguna district participated in the training.

The trainers included LGED-CReLIC Assistant Engineer Arpon Pal, Deputy Assistant Engineer Md Arifin Mahmud Munshi, Training Specialist Banda Hafiz, Climate Specialist Faruk Biswas, and Public Relations and Marketing Specialist Syed Mahbub Ahsan.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale

1h | Panorama
The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

'Everything is big in China'

2h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Scents of Summer: Best body mists that won’t break the bank

50m | Brands
With the WxB package, the Axio gets projection HID headlights, sleek DRLs, sportier bumper grill, alloy rims and blacked-out LED tail lights. PHOTO: Md Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Axio WxB: Looking inside the highest-spec variant of the Axio in the market

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Cuba laments collapse of iconic sugar industry

Cuba laments collapse of iconic sugar industry

35m | Videos
Abundant hilsa catches from sea, still no smile for fishermen and traders in Cox's Bazar

Abundant hilsa catches from sea, still no smile for fishermen and traders in Cox's Bazar

3h | Videos
Crocodiles are animals of the dinosaur period

Crocodiles are animals of the dinosaur period

2h | Videos
Netanyahu's wartime cabinet is collapsing

Netanyahu's wartime cabinet is collapsing

12h | Videos