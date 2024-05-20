LGED-CReLIC holds climate change training for journalists in Barguna

A climate change training session was held for journalists in Barguna at the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) conference room on 20 May.

The training was organised by the Climate Resilient Local Infrastructure Center (CReLIC), and implemented through the Climate Resilient Infrastructure Mainstreaming Project (CRIMP) of LGED. The Project Director, Mohammad Nazmul Hasan Chowdhury, attended the event as the chief guest.

In the inaugural session, Mohammad Nazmul Hasan Chowdhury provided an overview of the initiatives taken for climate institutionalisation and the objectives and activities of CReLIC. He emphasised that the ocean is already experiencing significant impacts of climate change and its associated effects. He urged the journalists, who reside in coastal areas, to write about the air and water temperatures, seasonal changes of species, coral bleaching, rising sea levels, coastal flooding, coastal erosion, harmful algal blooms, hypoxic (or dead) zones, new marine diseases, damage to marine mammals, rainfall, and the decline in fisheries. If you write about these issues, the world will be informed, he said during the session.

Special guests at the training included the President of Barguna Press Club, Advocate Mostafa Kader, and General Secretary Md Zafar Hossain Howlader. They both expressed their gratitude to all involved at LGED for organising this relevant training for journalists.

The event was presided over by Md S M Humayun Kabir, Executive Engineer of Barguna District LGED. Thirty-seven journalists from various national newspapers and electronic media working in Barguna district participated in the training.

The trainers included LGED-CReLIC Assistant Engineer Arpon Pal, Deputy Assistant Engineer Md Arifin Mahmud Munshi, Training Specialist Banda Hafiz, Climate Specialist Faruk Biswas, and Public Relations and Marketing Specialist Syed Mahbub Ahsan.