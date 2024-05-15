LGED conducts climate change training for journalists in Bhola

The Climate Resilient Local Infrastructure Center (CRILIC), implemented through the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED)'s 'Climate Resilient Infrastructure Institutionalization Project (CRIM)', organised a climate change training for local journalists at the Bhola LGED meeting room today (15 May).

Md Abdul Hakim, additional chief rngineer of LGED and director of CRILIC, was present as the chief guest in the training programme.

In the opening ceremony, he said, "This training is important to be able to present the true information. If the basic aspects of journalism are known then journalists can present climate information to the nation in a good way."

He gave an idea about the steps taken in institutionalising the climate and the objectives and activities of establishing CRILIC.

He also said, "We have to prepare ourselves now to face climate challenges in the future world."

President of Bhola Press Club M Habibur Rahman was present as a special guest in the training program.