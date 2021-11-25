LG launches Ambassador Challenge 2021

LG Electronics inaugurated LG Ambassador Challenge 2021 aiming to support the local problems and empower communities throughout Bangladesh.

The Managing Director of LG Electronics in Bangladesh Peter Ko inaugurated the programme today at LG Electronics Gulshan office in presence of Ashiqul Islam, Head of Consumer Electronics and other senior officials, reads a press release.

LG Electronics has been organising the LG Ambassador Challenge every year since 2017. 

Following that, on 31st August 2021, the company ran a digital contest on Facebook where the youth were invited to submit their socio-economic development plan for the underprivileged people in the society. 

This year, among 336 applicants, 6 Ambassadors were selected under the "Ambassador Challenge 2021" and LG has decided to donate the selected projects. 

Among them, Ashiquzzaman from Khulna plans to install deep tube wells through which over 1,000 families will get the benefit of safe drinking water. 

As a result, the prevalence of water borne diseases including cholera, diarrhea will be eliminated. 

Zahidul Islam from Cox's Bazar will implement 'sheep farming' project that will help underprivileged families to improve their economic conditions, and from Satkhira Habibullah with his 'Tiger Widow Family Self-Reliance' project, aims to empower widows of men who died in tiger attacks in the Sundarbans. 

Al Sadiq from Khulna submitted his project named 'Pathshala' to rebuild Deluti Secondary School facility with a library which was destroyed by Cyclone Amphan where 200 students were already enrolled. Lastly, Project 'Vidyapeeth' of Mohammad Imam Hossain in Kurigram aims to increase the literacy rate of his area by educating around 300 students of his village & soon the 6th project will be published.

