LG Electronics in Bangladesh rewards new members of their official website

LG Electronics in Bangladesh, a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics and home appliances, is offering attractive rewards for new members of their official website. 

There will be a new winner every month until the end of the year. Customers can sign in to their website for free, and get a chance to win a trusted LG product for their home or office, reads a press release. 

Hasan Mahmudul, head of Corporate Branding, LG Electronics in Bangladesh said, "At LG, we value our customers very much and want to give them the best of our services. The official LG website is a good channel for better communication with our customers, and this is why we want more of our customers to join as members. We are taking this initiative of rewarding our customers in an effort to convey our appreciation towards them and also to encourage them to stay connected with us." 

LG Electronics in Bangladesh has been serving the people of the country with its innovative technology and trustworthy appliances. All their products are available in showrooms of Rangs Electronics Limited, Butterfly Marketing Limited, and other affiliated partners.

Customers can also purchase LG products online from ¬the official LG website. 

To sign up and get a chance to win a free gift every month, visit https://www.lg.com/bd/my-lg/login?page=signup.

LG electronics

