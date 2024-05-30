LG Electronics Bangladesh announces winners of the 2024 LG Ambassador Challenge

LG Electronics Bangladesh proudly announced its annual LG Ambassador Challenge program winners on 29 May, 2024.

The ceremony, held at the company's Gulshan office, was graced by the presence of Managing Director Peter Ko, Head of Corporate Branding Hasan Mahmudul, and other esteemed guests, reads a press release.

Building on a tradition that began in 2017, the LG Ambassador Challenge program empowers communities by supporting underprivileged populations across Bangladesh. This year, five exceptional projects were selected for funding.

Md. Shahbuddin's "LG Smart Library" project in Brahmanbaria received Taka 9,00,000. Professor Mohammad Atikur Rahman's initiative, "Teaching and Learning Aids for Underprivileged Students" in Patuakhali, was awarded Taka 8,00,000. Ferdous Hasan of Rangpur secured Taka 6,00,000 to implement his "Women Empowerment" project, aimed at improving the lives of the Bihari community. Pr. Abhay Chisim's "Christian Missionary Boys Hostel Renovation" project in Mymensingh received Taka 7,30,000, while Omar Faruk Miraj's "LG Hygiene Tubewells" project in Narayanganj was granted Taka 8,20,000.

