LG Bangladesh announces 'Ambassador Challenge 2023' winners

LG Bangladesh announced the winners of their annual LG Ambassador Challenge programme on Monday (27 February).

The event was held at their Gulshan office in the capital and attended by Managing Director Peter Ko along with Corporate Branding Head Mahmudul Hasan and other senior officials, reads a press release.

This year, LG Bangladesh selected six projects to fund under their Ambassador Challenge programme, which has been running since 2017.

Among the winners were Md Imam Hossain, whose two projects 'Project Life' in Kishoreganj and 'Project Kishori' in Kushtia received Tk443,500 for implementation; Asaduzzaman Bhuiyan from Brahmanbaria, who received Tk700,000 for his 'Child Education Material' project; Md Jahidul Islam of Cox's Bazar, received Tk452,850 for his 'Irrigation Pump' project; Rezowana Nur of Gopalganj, received Tk622,446 for 'Cheer Up Soul' project; and Abdullah Roni of Panchagarh, who received Tk510,000 for his 'Distribution of Wheel Chairs to the Handicapped' project.