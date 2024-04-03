Let’s work together for an information-just society: Sonja Kuip

Sonja Kuip, chargé d'affaires, Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Bangladesh, called on building an information-just society through the free flow of quality information.

She stressed this in a roundtable titled 'Social and digital media menace in Bangladesh: Steps to overcome" organized jointly by the South Asian Centre for Media in Development (SACMID) and the Department of Media Studies & Journalism (MSJ) at United International University (UIU) yesterday, reads a press release.

Prof. Dr. Md. Abul Keshem Mia, Vice Chancellor of UIU chaired the program and stressed on the proper use of social and digital media by creating awareness among the users, especially the youth.

Dr. Sheikh Mohammad Shafiul Islam, Head, MSJ, UIU moderated the roundtable along with Dr. Mario Hirstein, Assistant Professor, MSJ, UIU and Sayed Kamrul Islam, Deputy Director, SACMID. From the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Namia Akhter, Senior Policy Adviser attended the program as a special guest.

Participants from cross-sector professionals/populations like media academics and practitioners, development organizations, civil society, government institutions, religious leaders, youth leaders, students et.al. participated in the roundtable and shared their perspectives on social and digital media generated mis-/disinformation and hate speech, and their terrible consequences. They also discussed on how to limit these menaces.

Nazar-E-Zilani, Member, Board of Trustee, SACMID addressed the program as a special guest while Abu Sadat Md. Mostansir Billah, Director, Public Relations, UIU, M. Mahbub Alam, senior journalist and media academic, Rafiquzzaman, journalist trainer and media educator, Jilhaj Uddin Nipun, journalist trainer, Press Institute Bangladesh; Shuvashish Das, Fact Check expert, a few journalists from the print and online news portals, youth leaders and other esteemed discussants shared their views in the program.

The round table served as a platform for creating dialogue and collaborative efforts aimed at developing strategies to combat misinformation and disinformation, safeguarding the integrity of information in Bangladesh's digital landscape.