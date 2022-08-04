Lelin Ahmed's journey from Rayerbazar to US's Virginia

Corporates

TBS Report
04 August, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2022, 05:30 pm

Related News

Lelin Ahmed's journey from Rayerbazar to US's Virginia

TBS Report
04 August, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2022, 05:30 pm
Lelin Ahmed. Photo: Courtesy
Lelin Ahmed. Photo: Courtesy

Lelin Ahmed, a former student of JAAGO Foundation school, is all set to join the Community College Initiative in Virginia, US at Business Management and Administration, a four-year bachelor's programme which is a scholarship programme fully funded by the United States Congress.

Lelin is one of the first 17 students of the school.

Having the opportunity to attend school was merely a possibility for Lelin, but today, he is on his journey to achieve all his dreams.   

His father, a gardener, would often fall ill, so his brother-in-law was designated as the family head.

Young Lelin, when he was a newly admitted student at the JAAGO Foundation School, was asked what he wanted to become as an adult.

He said he wanted to earn his living driving a baby taxi.

With the power of education, Lelin's dreams evolved, encouraging him to dream bigger.

A few years later, he was asked the same question again, but this time, he replied, "I want to become a marine engineer."

After completing his education, Lelin plans to return to his country. "My overwhelming sense of thankfulness will always make me want to return to my country, give back tenfold, and help my homeland flourish to even greater heights", remarked Lelin.

Russel Syed has been Lelin's sponsor parent for 10 years and has helped him complete his education at the JAAGO Foundation school, reads a press release.

Russel expressed how grateful he is to have been able to help a child in his home country even while living in the US.

"I am very proud that the child I have supported for so long is getting this incredible opportunity", shared Russel.

"In JAAGO's early days, many people questioned what education would achieve for these children. What would we achieve by teaching them English? I might not have been able to give them an answer back then. But today, 15 years later, in 2022, as Lelin leaves for the United States to pursue his higher education, he is our answer." said Korvi Rakshand, founder & executive director of JAAGO Foundation.

JAAGO has been providing free-of-cost quality education to underprivileged children following the English version of the NCTB curriculum since 2007.

Due to the educational quality gap in rural, urban, and hard-to-reach areas, JAAGO came up with the idea of starting online classes in a blended approach with quality teachers based in the capital city Dhaka to provide quality education to these children through the innovative use of ICT.

Education

JAAGO Foundation / Study in US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Saman Adi Pramanik. Photo: Collected

No sartorial equality: How we failed to learn from ‘Ode on the Lungi’ 

5h | Thoughts
Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

15h | Panorama
Industrial graffiti is trending all over the world. As a continuation of the trend, they have designed commercial spaces for corporate companies like Apex.

Reesham Shahab Tirtho: An artist, an architect and a fan of Game of Thrones

2d | Habitat
The Young Chang branded pianos do not serve any real purpose as primary schools do not even have music teachers. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The lonely pianos sitting in govt primary schools

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

4h | Videos
Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

6h | Videos
Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

7h | Videos
Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

5
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

What CEOs think about inflation