LED TV just for Tk99 at singerbd.com Uradhura Friday

This Friday singerbd.com will be offering an exclusive deal only in the television category in its popular 'Uradhura Friday' sale. 

Customers will get a 24" LED TV just for Tk99 with purchasing 55" Google TV. 

Also, they will get 50" Google TV at Tk 49,990, 43" Android TV at Tk29,990, 32" Android TV at Tk19,990 and 32" LED TV priced at Tk14,990.

Free home delivery and 0% interest for up to 24 months through credit card facilities are also available with purchasing from singerbd.com. This offer will be valid only on 12 May from 12.01 am to 11.59 pm

