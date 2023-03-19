LEADSWIN, Guardian Life sign Education Care Insurance agreement

The Guardian Life Insurance and LEADSWIN LIMITED have signed an Education Care Insurance agreement in order to protect the future of children studying at the registered schools of LEADSWIN.

Sheikh Rakibul Karim, CEO of Guardian Life Insurance, and Raihan Nobel, Managing Director of Leadswin, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Abdur Rahman Mamun, Deputy Managing Director, Leadswin, Abdul Halim, Head of Microinsurance Department, Guardian Life and other senior officials of Leadswin and Guardian Life also attended the ceremony.