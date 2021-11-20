Leaders Forum recognises 23 corporate sector people

With an aim to promote corporate world leaders and create efficient leadership in the future, Leaders Forum BD, a platform for leaders and managers, for the first time recognised 23 corporate sector people with the "Leadership Excellence Award" for the outstanding contributions to their respective fields.

UNDP Country Director Sudipto Mukherjee handed over the awards to them at gala event at a capital hotel on Saturday.

The awardees

Wafi Sahfique Menhaz, managing director and CEO of Green Delta Securities; S M Ziaul Hoque, acting CEO of Chartered life Insurance; Md Shafiqul Alam, director of Bizz Solutions; Ejazur Rahman, regional CEO (Asia) of Iscea; ABM Sirajul Islam Azad, senior general manager of Bitopi Group; Forhad Zahid Shaikh, chief e-Governance strategist of Aspire to innovation (A2I); M Mostafiduzzaman, head of retail asset and supply chain financing of Eastern Bank; Md Palash Hossain, founder and CEO of Powerplay Communications; M Shabbir Ali, director of City Group; Mohammed Khurshed Alam, executive director of Unique Cement Industries; Shaila Abedin, executive vice-president of Prime Bank; Md Kyser Hamid, managing director and CEO of BD Finance; Shahib Ahmed, head of sales and customer service of Shanta Holding; Sheikh Aminur Rahman, chief marketing officer of Nagad; Syed Ishtiaque Reza, editor in chief of GTV; Dr Md Shahed Rafi Pavel, from Bangladesh Doctors Foundation; Esrat Karim, founder and director of Amal Foundation; Kazi Rafiqul Islam, director of Singer Bangladesh; Khurshed Alam, deputy managing director of Eastern Bank; Md Al Amin, manager of Westin Dhaka and Sheraton Dhaka hotels.