Leaders Forum to give Leadership Excellence Award in 23 corporate fields

Leaders Forum BD – a platform for leaders and managers – is going to give its "Leadership Excellence Award" to leading personalities in 23 corporate fields.

With an aim to promote corporate world leaders and create efficient leadership in the future, the award will be presented for the first time on 20 November at a hotel in Dhaka, Khandaker Kabir, the founder of the platform, told a virtual press conference Thursday.

UNDP Country Director Sudipto Mukherjee will be present at the award distribution ceremony.

Syed Ishtiaque Reza, central committee member of the forum and editor-in-chief of Gazi Television, Md Kyser Hamid, chief executive and managing director of BD Ventures, and Tamanna Rabbani, country director of Finexo Canada, were also present at the press conference.

The award will be given to people in the fields of banking, capital markets, real estate, pharmaceuticals, the readymade garment industry (RMG), healthcare, hospitality, information communication technology (ICT), agriculture, education, media, mobile financial services (MFS), telecom, youth leadership, and more.

The six-member jury board will select the leading figures in 23 fields.

Khandaker Kabir said, "Leaders Forum BD was initiated on 13 June to bring together corporate leaders on one platform. It has already become a network of more than 3,000 talented corporate leaders within a short time. We are operating within the country for now and planning to expand across the world."

On the platform, Kyser Hamid said, "The platform is to create opportunities for networking and building links. We often face difficulties being at the senior management level as we do not get skilled people. Through this platform, young people will build mutually beneficial connections with senior managers in the corporate world. "

Syed Ishtiaque Reza said, "This award is being given for the first time in recognition of those who are taking the country's corporate sector forward, despite facing various challenges."