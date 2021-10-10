Lead Bangladesh, Q & Q trading sign deal to promote business

Lead Bangladesh and Q & Q Trading Limited on Saturday signed a bilateral agreement for promoting business.

The one year contract was signed at the Q & Q Trading Dhaka Office, said a press release.

Managing Director of Lead Bangladesh Imtiaj Uddin Jehad, and Managing Director of Q & Q Trading Limited Mohammad Mohiuddin signed the agreement on behalf of their respective companies.

Lead Bangladesh, a marketing and branding company, will handle the strategic marketing, ATL (Above the Line), and BTL (Below the line) of four brands namely Pilot pen, Foster Clarks, Borges, and Moccona coffee imported by Q & Q Trading Limited in Bangladesh.

Q & Q Trading Limited mainly deals with fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and electronic goods. Its area of business covers trading, marketing and distributing all over Bangladesh.

During the signing programme, Abdullah Al Kaiser, business development manager of Lead Bangladesh, and ParthaDatta, head of Sales of Q& Q Trading Limited were present among others.

