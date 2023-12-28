Le Reve Winter 2023 Collection: Unveiling warmth in style

28 December, 2023
Le Reve Winter 2023 Collection: Unveiling warmth in style
As winter begins, Le Reve, one of the country's leading fashion and lifestyle brands, introduces its Winter 2023 collection featuring exquisite designs.
 
Catering to women, men, teens, and children, this collection showcases the latest in winter fashion, ranging from cozy shawls to high-quality jackets, reads a press release.
 
The Le Reve Winter 2023 collection emphasizes trending print stories and top notch materials. The main inspiration behind the print story is the inexhaustible healing power of the Earth. Winter, a season of significant transition in nature, reflects the Earth's daily healing through earth, water, fire, air, and sky. These inter-relationships and elements serve as the primary inspiration for this year's PrintStory. The core color palette includes compost, moss, emerald, orange, brown, ocher, fawn, teak wood, purple, timber, pastel yellow, dusty rose, latte, hazel, cherry red, gray, and black. Sustainable materials take center stage in the collection.
 
Monnujan Nargis, CEO of Le Reve, stated, "The collection is curated into three categories: Light, Layer, and Heavy Winterwear.'Indigo Vibes,' our denim collection, kicks off the light winter range. Featuring various open-front jacket designs with minimal karchupi and embroidery work. Eye-catching shawls and ponchos designed for layering, while heavy winter offerings include blazers, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies, and more. We've prioritized the use of premium materials, fabrics, and prints, ensuring that winter styles, from houndstooth to checks and plaids, mesh and taffeta, puffs, and quilt fabrics, bring both warmth and style for customers of all ages."
 
Le Reve's Winter Women's Collection showcases long, midi, and wrap tunics, fit and flare tops, and stylish jackets suitable for winter occasions. The collection also introduces new trench-style jackets, trendy ponchos, and shawls alongside sweaters, sweatshirts, and cardigans, catering to office, party, and casual occasions. Additional offerings include jumpsuits, salwar kameez, and shrugs in the casual collection.
 
The spotlight in the Winter 2023 Men's collection is on feature-style jackets. Cargo, biker-style, bomber, hoodie, and denim jackets, along with hooded windbreakers and shirt-style jackets, aim to appeal to all male shoppers. Wool and jacket-style vests, along with sweaters, hoodies, bomber-style sweatshirts, and cargo-style hoodies, are available. The activewear category welcomes Raglan Sleeved Hoodie Sweatshirt for sports enthusiasts, along with full-sleeved tees and polo shirts.
 
Two popular categories in the Le Reve Winter Collection, Blazers, and Denim, feature new designs for this season. Both male and female buyers are encouraged to explore the collection for versatile blazers and denim pieces suitable for any event throughout the year.
 
The Teen and Children's Collection offers a range of sweaters, cardigans, hoodies, jackets, sweatshirts, sweatpants, and winter tees and polo shirts. New shirts, t-shirts, frocks, tunics, and matching mufflers and beanie caps are also available in the winter accessories category.
 
 
Beyond apparel, Le Reve Home, accessories, jewelry, handbags, and footwear segments showcase new designs for the winter season. The Le Reve Winter 2023 Collection is now available in every store in Dhaka, including Khulna, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Narayanganj, and Chittagong, as well as online at www.lerevecraze.com. Download the Le Reve app for convenient at-home shopping. For details, visit Le Reve's official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/lerevecraze

