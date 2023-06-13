Le Reve unveils Eid-ul-Adha collection

Fashion and lifestyle brand Le Reve has come up with Eid-ul-Adha collection, titled - Belonging. Read the full press release here…

People around the world have become focused on healing, or physical, mental and spiritual development. Healing power has many sources - family, festivals, nature, sometimes cosmic life force or spiritual energy. Connecting yourself with nature, festivals and family is part of healing. Inspired by this power of 'being connected', one of the country's leading fashion and lifestyle brands, Le Reve, has come up with an extraordinary Eid-ul-Adha collection, titled - Belonging.

In this collection, cosmic shades take center stage. From women and men to teenagers, children, and newborns, experience the mesmerizing color palette that includes the core color, Water Mark, as well as indigo, dark olive, powder blue, wine red, and more. These hues come to life on a variety of fabrics, such as soft silk, crepe silk, viscose, cotton, twill, indie cotton and silk, georgette, cozy faille, muslin, half silk, and textured materials. The collection is thoughtfully designed to embrace the spirit of festivity and cater to the demands of the summer season.

The brand has again showcased their mastery in selecting a unique and world-class print story. Combining the latest designs and patterns, highlights the current fashion trends. From shawls, surplices, and keyhole necklines to bishop sleeves and below-the-knee hemlines, these styles are making waves in the international fashion scene. Additionally, the collection features the emerging trends of kaftan cut, flare, layer, gathering, smocking, and batwing sleeves in children's clothing. For men, indulge in the allure of summer stripes, mirage painting, NASA and Mars-inspired motifs, minimalist prints, and relaxed baggy cuts. Le Reve effortlessly blends these trends with the rich couture culture of our country in this remarkable collection.

Le Reve's CEO, Monnujan Nargis states that, "The focal point of this collection is the mesmerizing Mirage Melt print story, a vibrant tapestry of colors inspired by the cosmic hues that grace the sky during sunset. From the radiant reds, oranges, and yellows to the soothing tones of salmon, purple, and lavender, this collection captures the ethereal beauty of the universe. You will also find a diverse range of prints, including vertical and horizontal checks, block-style patterns in pastel shades, dynamic sonic stripes, dust dye effects, geometric designs in hexagonal and diagonal shapes, digital outdoor prints, cheerful smiley and text motifs, as well as celestial patterns. These captivating prints are brought to life through an innovative use of colors, intricate needlework, exquisite embroidery, and thoughtful accessories.

Le Reve's Eid-ul-Adha collection for women encompasses an array of stylish ensembles, including tunics, kameez, long tunics, salwar kameez, skirt-top sets, maternity tunics, and abaya sets. Discover the latest additions to the saree collection, featuring half silk, cotton, and exclusive muslin sarees in captivating designs. Indulge in the brand's exclusive Nargissus collection, showcasing layered long tunics, flared shrug-tunics, muslin silk sharara-kameez, and elegant gowns with dupatta, long kameez, and silk salwar kameez. Complete your look with new designs of matching leggings, palazzos, skirts, and pants from the bottoms collection, ensuring a perfect ensemble for any occasion.

Le Reve's Eid-ul-Adha Panjabi collection is made with a chic yet classy look to wear on any occasion. Premium labels use bold colors and minimal work. A completely different type of print will be seen in the T-shirt collection. Bold prints of quality knit-cotton t-shirts will add a new dimension to youth fashion. Sonic-stripe and mono-color polo shirts, Henley shirts, full and short-sleeve casual shirts and premium-quality formal shirts. The bottoms collection features various fit pant pajamas, denim and chinos pants, cargo pants & lungi designs.

The brand designed tunic, frock, oven set, salwar kameez, ghagra choli set and comfortable leggings for girls and Panjabi, polo & t-shirts, casual shirts and pants & pajamas for boys. There are also colorful Eid collections for newborns.

Le Reve's home decor and accessories category has added attractively designed products for the occasion of Eid. Bed covers, curtains, flower vases, photo frames, candles, and floor rugs are in the home decor category. The accessories section will include heels, slippers, sandals, shoes, matching handbags, belts, wallets, hair accessories etc.

Le Reve's Eid-ul-Adha 2023 collection has already reached every store in Dhaka including Khulna, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Narayanganj and Chittagong and online (www.lerevecraze.com).