Le Reve, TallyPay simplify cashless payments with all-in-one QR code

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In a transformative partnership, Le Reve, a premier fashion and lifestyle brand, teams up with digital finance innovator TallyPay to introduce a streamlined cashless payment method across its nationwide stores.

This initiative enables millions of app users affiliated with 34 banks and major mobile financial services to make purchases without the need for cash, simply by scanning a QR code, reads a press release.

This pivotal move towards modernizing retail payments was commemorated at Le Reve's headquarters in Dhaka, with Monnujan Nargis, CEO of Le Reve, and Dr Shahadat Khan, CEO of TallyPay, signing the agreement.

Rezaul Hassan, Group CEO, REVE Systems, Rashedul Islam, Head of Accounts from Le Reve, and Awlad Hossain, Head of Growth and Marketing and Saud Bin Jahan, Head of Corporate Business from TallyPay were also present.

Monnujan Nargis remarked on the collaboration, "Partnering with TallyPay is about innovating for customer convenience and security. It signifies our stride towards embracing the future of retail, aligning with national efforts towards a cashless society."

Dr Shahadat Khan added, "Our partnership with Le Reve is an exciting development in our mission to expand digital payment options in Bangladesh. Working together with a brand that prioritizes customer satisfaction as much as we do is a great opportunity to further our goal of building a digitally empowered society."

Operated by Progoti Systems Limited, TallyPay and TallyKhata are cornerstones in digital financial services, offering robust QR payment solutions. These are developed using Bangla QR standard — a pivotal initiative by Bangladesh Bank for interoperable digital retail payments. TallyPay Enterprise serves corporates and large merchants with a comprehensive QR payment infrastructure ideal for multi-branch operations.

In contrast, TallyKhata caters to small businesses and micro-merchants with an easy-to-use bookkeeping and payment app, establishing itself as Bangladesh's premier digital platform for small business management with over a million active users.

For Le Reve, this collaboration means not only simplified payment processing at each counter but also efficient end-of-day financial reconciliations, contributing to a seamless operational flow.

