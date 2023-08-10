Le Reve mid-season sale unveils flat 30% off on all trendy apparels

Photo: Courtesy

The country's one of the leading fashion and lifestyle brand, Le Reve, proudly presents the 'Mid-Season Sale Festival 2023!' Revel in a flat 30% discount across an array of fashionable designs for women, men, teens, and kids, along with a splendid selection of accessories and home decor items.

This year's mid-season sale is an embodiment of casual, formal, and party attire. Delve into a diverse range of office-to-party ensembles and comfort wear. For women, the sale boasts tunics, kameez, salwar kameez, sarees, abayas, tops, kotis, shrugs, and t-shirts. Pair these with discounted palazzos, skirts, harems, leggings, and jeans selected from Le Reve's extensive bottoms collection. Men can choose from a variety of shirt styles, including casual, semi-fitted, and fitted Panjabis. Polos and t-shirts complement perfectly with matching jeans, chinos, and pants pajamas, forming an integral part of this grand sale event.

Le Reve's iconic teenage collection, coupled with offerings for young boys, girls, and newborns, features comfortable and stylish polos, t-shirts, Punjabi sets, woven sets, ghagra cholis, tunics, salwar kameez, and nima sets, all available under the sale. Delightful discounts extend to home decor and fashion accessories, making Le Reve's mid-season sale a comprehensive treasure trove of clothing and adornments, all at pocket-friendly prices.

The much-awaited Le Reve Mid Season Sale is currently underway in all stores and online. For more information and convenient shopping from the comfort of your home, visit us at https://www.lerevecraze.com/ or explore the Le Reve app. Alternatively, you can reach us on Facebook.