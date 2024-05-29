Le Reve launches a magnificent Eid collection 2024

Le Reve's Eid-ul-Adha Collection 2024 has been launched, featuring great designs for women, men, teens, and children. The new Eid collection showcases the trendiest designs, color palettes, and themes of the season.

Le Reve's CEO Monnujan Nargis says, "The theme of this year's Eid-ul-Adha collection is 'Immersive.' Today's world is immersed in modern technology and digital advancements. Although we live on Earth, we dream of building a home in space one day. This 'mindset,' created by the combination of reality and dreams, is the main ingredient of the immersive collection. Le Reve's Eid-ul-Adha 2024 collection is made with all the summer and digital color combinations, functional details, as well as summer and monsoon fabrics that express this 'immersive mindset,' along with all the prints, embroideries, and manipulations that exude cosmic glamour."

She further adds, "The cosmic color palette is made up of colors that give positive energy; there are bright colors like palm, moss and lime green, peach brown, peach pink, beetroot, lavender, deep green, wasabi, mustard yellow, dusty rose, fire orange, deep sky blue, and teal, added with nude and blush color combinations. Heavy-duty garments are adorned in cosmic shine print stories. On the other hand, styles that have glitter, sparkle, and neon colors are named 'Twinkle Blush' as another print story. Bright colors and crafted stripes are trending in Eid fashion this time. At the same time, the digital geometry collection will feature digital circuit patterns, inspired patterns from barcodes and QR codes, and argyle checks. We have brought two kinds of floral prints with vine or creeping flower motifs and graphic floral patterns in neon color. There are combinations of primary colors, typography, ombre effects in cosmic colors, polka dots, and prints inspired by bio-mesh. Psychedelic color patterns have also emerged as one of the key print stories this year."

The Eid collection is arranged in two parts: ethnic and casual. The ethnic section for women includes festive designs of salwar kameez, long tunics, and single kameez. Exclusive muslin sarees, half silk and cotton sarees can be seen alongside traditional party sarees with heavy thread and sequin work. For those who prefer long lengths, there are gown and abaya designs.

There are shrug styles, mid-length and short tunics for Eid mornings and casual outings. The matching bottoms line is designed to be worn with shirts, tops, top-bottom sets, and t-shirts. Le Reve's exclusive label Nargissus features muslin shrug and gown combos, skirt-kameez sets, cape-style tops, layered-long tunics, flared and kaftan-cut tunics, salwar kameez, and all the elite party styles. Matching bags and shoes are available as accessories.

For men, there are new designs of minimal and heavy work Panjabis, shirts, polos, t-shirts, denim, and pant pajamas. There are age-appropriate party dresses for fashion-forward teens. The kid's collection includes salwar kameez, ghagra-choli, frocks, tunics, top-bottom sets, Panjabis, polos, and t-shirts along with matching bottoms. The father-son and mother-daughter matching 'mini-me' collection will increase the joy of Eid. The newborn collection also has Eid-suitable clothes for the newest members of the family