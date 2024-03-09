Le Reve Eid Fashion Show 2024

Le Reve's Eid collection has been officially launched, and the grandeur continued at the Eid Fashion Show 2024, hosted at the Grand Ballroom of Aloki Convention Center on Gulshan-Link Road in Dhaka.

The event, held on March 5, witnessed the presence of Le Reve's Chief Executive Officer, Monnujan Nargis, Reve Group's Founder Chairman, M Rezaul Hasan, officials from Le Reve, fashion experts, journalists from the press and print media, and well-wishers.

The theme for this year's Eid collection, presented at the fashion show, is "Indulgence." Le Reve captures the joy and excitement of immersing oneself in the small joys of life during festive occasions like Eid, reflected in a vibrant array of colors, designs, and patterns. The Family Collection by Le Reve, comprising women's, men's, teens, and children's wear, took center stage, along with a captivating presentation of the brand's exclusive label, Nargisus.

In her opening speech, Le Reve's CEO, Monnujan Nargis, highlighted the extraordinary combination of silk and muslin in the Eid Collection 2024. Modern weaving techniques have transformed muslin made from corpus cotton and silk made from cocoons into diverse forms. She emphasized Le Reve's commitment to providing customers with the best clothing tailored for occasions, weather, and quality. Recognizing the summer heat during Eid, a new fabric, a silk-viscose blend, was introduced to blend the luxury of silk with the comfort of viscose, available exclusively at Le Reve.

The fashion show lineup commenced with the Family Collection, featuring matching designs for every member of the family and unique party styles. The presentation included Eid Punjabi, Saree, Salwar Kameez, Long Tunic, Kameez, Teen Punjabi, Salwar Kameez, and Tunic catering to fathers, sons, mothers, daughters, teen boys, and girls. Core ethnic pieces like Panjabi, saree, and salwar kameez were showcased. Fusion Q, a hallmark of Le Reve's designs, featured women's and teenage party gowns and tunics.

The subsequent queues showcased tunics with shrugs, kameez, long-sleeve shirts, long tunics, and business casual shirts suitable for casual and semi-ethnic Eid occasions. The core casual segment included t-shirts, polos, tops, tunics, woven tops, tunics with capes, and henley t-shirts. The younger members of the family were not overlooked, with casual wear displayed from the exclusive label Nargissus, featuring tops, top-bottom sets, shirts, and kameez.

The men's collection boasted a variety of premium Punjabi, Koti, and Kabli sets. The grand finale featured the Nargissus ethnic collection, showcasing silk, muslin, and party-ready gowns, tunics, and salwar kameez sets.

Le Reve Eid Collection is now available at all stores in Dhaka, Narayanganj, Chittagong, Rajshahi, and Sylhet. The 20th store is set to open soon in the folk-culture pilgrimage site of Mymensingh. Customers can also explore the collection on Le Reve's online portal www.lerevecraze.com or download the Le Reve App for convenient Eid shopping from home. Additionally, orders can be placed through Messenger at www.facebook.com/lerevecraze.