Le Reve Boisakh Collection 1431: A journey back to our roots

Boishakh, the cornerstone of Bengali culture, holds deep roots in tradition with clothing being central to its celebration. It encapsulates the essence of our cultural heritage with classic cotton sarees, panjabis adorned in the timeless red and white color palette, and motifs that echo our heritage.

Le Reve, a pioneer in Bangladesh's fashion and lifestyle scene, proudly unveils its Boishakh Collection 1431, offering an exquisite range to enhance the joy of this grand celebration, reads a press release.

Monnujan Nargis, Chief Executive Officer of Le Reve, elaborates, "Our collection epitomizes the fusion of timeless colours with contemporary designs. For instance, we have reimagined the traditional slit-style salwar kameez in the iconic red and white hues, infused with a modern twist.

Photo: Courtesy

Our muslin sarees pay homage to tradition while incorporating vibrant colour contrasts inspired by current fashion trends. From red and white to vibrant shades of pink, orange, black, blue, and more, our motifs feature surreal blossoms, ethnic geometries, abstract art, and eco-elements.

Crafted from cotton, twill, voile, remy cotton, viscose, and other premium fabrics, our collection ensures comfort during home and outdoor Boishakh festivities." This exclusive Boishakh collection is now available at all Le Reve stores and online at www.lerevecraze.com

Le Reve's Boishakh collection for women encompasses a variety of kameez, tunics, skirts, and tops in the casual section, alongside classic salwar kameez sets and printed cotton and woven sarees in the timeless classic range.

Additionally, our traditional muslin saree collection has been expanded to celebrate this festive occasion. For men, we offer a splendid array of Punjabis featuring a blend of traditional and contemporary color palettes. Our collection also includes matching aligor, ankle-length, remy, and tencel pants pajamas, meticulously crafted from premium cotton.

Explore our wide range of polos, t-shirts, casual, business casual, and formal shirts, perfectly paired with chinos, denim, and formal pajamas. Our Children's Boishakh collection is designed to spread joy across generations, featuring girls' frocks, kameez, tunics, and ghagra cholis, alongside boys' Punjabis, t-shirts, polos, and casual shirts.

Le Reve also offers a delightful newborn collection, ensuring coordination among parents and siblings.