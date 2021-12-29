Le Meridien Hotel / Celebrates / Golden Jubilee of Independence

Le Meridien Hotel, Dhaka has celebrated the golden jubilee of independence and Victory Day.

Under the title 'Jayadhwani,' a day-long talk, children's drawing competition, and cultural events were held on the occasion, said a press release.

Best Holdings Limited Director Tasnuva Islam and French International School of Dhaka's teacher Tamanna Akta handed over the prizes to the winners of the drawing competition.

Famous bands AvoidRafa, Dipra and Durjoy Brothers, and Chithipath Band performed flute and folk music in the cultural programme.