Le Méridien Dhaka observes Independence Day

Le Méridien Dhaka celebrated the 51st Independence Day of Bangladesh.

To celebrate the glorious day, Le Méridien Dhaka in affiliation with Yamaha Music organised a concert beside the poolside, said a press release.

Prominent musical band "Indalo" performed along with the crowd and cheered for Independence; other popular bands were on stage to reckon the celebrations.

Apart from the musical event delish Independence menu was also available to create an elation