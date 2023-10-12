Le Méridien Dhak inaugurates Spanish Food Festival

12 October, 2023, 10:30 pm
Le Méridien Dhak inaugurates Spanish Food Festival

The Spanish Food Festival promises to deliver an authentic and immersive experience that will bring intriguing tastebuds to the guests.

Photo: Courtesy
Le Méridien Dhaka, one of the city's premier 5-star hotel and a brand of Marriott International is delighted to announce the grand inauguration of the Spanish Food Festival.

The Spanish Food Festival promises to deliver an authentic and immersive experience that will bring intriguing tastebuds to the guests.

The hotel is partnered with Mutual Trust Bank to host the gastronomic festival at Latest Recipe, taking place from 11-19 October 2023. This food festival is set to celebrate the rich culinary heritage, culture, and traditions of Spain.

On the inauguration day, Le Méridien Dhaka welcomes guests to relish the flavorful festival. The event was grandeur for the presence of H.E Francisco De Asis Benites Salas, Ambassador of Spain
to Bangladesh.

During the fest, the hotel is committed to offering a unique culinary experience showcasing exceptional Spanish food. Hailing from the heart of Spain, Executive Chef Jesus Nino will be the host for a gastronomic experience that to be delighted at the restaurant.

Constantinos S. Gavriel, General Manager of Le Méridien Dhaka said, "I am delighted to endorse the Spanish Food Festival with our Executive Chef Nino. This festival promises to be a culinary
masterpiece and a food journey through the vibrant flavors of Spain."

Executive Chef Jesus Nino said, "We take immense pride in curating exceptional experiences for our guests, and the Spanish Food Festival is no exception. With a delectable array of authentic Spanish dishes & live cooking demonstrations, this festival will be undoubtedly a highlight for our culinary calendar.

Indulge in an enchanting Spanish Food Festival at the Latest Recipe, where guests can savor a Buy One Get One (B1G1) offer when using eligible bank cards. This delectable buffet-style culinary event is priced at Tk7,750 net per person and is accessible from 6:30 PM to 11:00 PM. We extend a warm welcome to our guests, inviting them to immerse themselves in the festive spirit.

