Le Meridien celebrates International Coffee Day

Corporates

TBS Report
02 October, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 02:38 pm

Related News

Le Meridien celebrates International Coffee Day

TBS Report
02 October, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 02:38 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

To inspire the European spirit, worldwide Le Méridien hotels widely elevate their coffee culture.

"To promote the commitment every year on International Coffee Day we extensively promote our coffee estaminet 'Latitude-23'," reads a press release. 

This time to navigate the growing demand for caffeine the Marriott International owned hotel launched a campaign on 1 October. Guest will avail of a complimentary coffee from Latitude-23 shop upon eachcheck-in of our official Facebook page on their timeline.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Apart from that, more than 18 banks were invited to promote the B1G1 offer and 50% discounts on bakery and patisserie items with their esteemed cardholders. This offer is available from 30 September – 8 October.

Also, a specialized dessert corner was arranged with coffee items at our buffet dinner in the Latest Recipe restaurant.

Coffee is an art and a true experience of boosting energy. Not only on "International Coffee Day", but Le Méridien Dhaka keeps adorning the culture to offer it to the guests and local tastemakers. Our superfine experienced Baristas are always in a run to explore new menus to enhance the taste of a true coffee.

The hotel invites guests to drop by at Latitude-23 and enjoy the taste of caffeine from their own preferences.

Le Meridian Dhaka / Coffee

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wardrobe organisation not only saves you time but also a lot of money because we frequently buy new items when we can&#039;t find the old ones. Photo: Collected

Why is it important to re-organise your closet?

1h | Mode
Aarong&#039;s Puja collection is focused on materials like muslin, silk, and cotton. Photo: Courtesy

A vibrant ensemble for Puja 

3h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Russia's annexation of Eastern Ukraine and the spectre of nuclear war

3h | Panorama
Tens of thousands of truckers are always on the move to keep the country’s supply chain seamless. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Truck drivers: The unsung heroes of the country's supply chain

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

16h | Videos
Total prize money of T20 World Cup Tk56 cr

Total prize money of T20 World Cup Tk56 cr

16h | Videos
Impact of the four Ukrainian regions' annexation

Impact of the four Ukrainian regions' annexation

17h | Videos
Mutual fund for low income population soon

Mutual fund for low income population soon

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets