Le Meridien celebrates International Coffee Day

To inspire the European spirit, worldwide Le Méridien hotels widely elevate their coffee culture.

"To promote the commitment every year on International Coffee Day we extensively promote our coffee estaminet 'Latitude-23'," reads a press release.

This time to navigate the growing demand for caffeine the Marriott International owned hotel launched a campaign on 1 October. Guest will avail of a complimentary coffee from Latitude-23 shop upon eachcheck-in of our official Facebook page on their timeline.

Photo: Courtesy

Apart from that, more than 18 banks were invited to promote the B1G1 offer and 50% discounts on bakery and patisserie items with their esteemed cardholders. This offer is available from 30 September – 8 October.

Also, a specialized dessert corner was arranged with coffee items at our buffet dinner in the Latest Recipe restaurant.

Coffee is an art and a true experience of boosting energy. Not only on "International Coffee Day", but Le Méridien Dhaka keeps adorning the culture to offer it to the guests and local tastemakers. Our superfine experienced Baristas are always in a run to explore new menus to enhance the taste of a true coffee.

The hotel invites guests to drop by at Latitude-23 and enjoy the taste of caffeine from their own preferences.