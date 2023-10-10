LAY'S launches campaign featuring Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar and Taskin Ahmed Tazim

In a delightful surprise, LAY's, one of the world's most loved potato chip brands under the PepsiCo umbrella, has launched an engaging campaign that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

The campaign stars cricket icons Shakib Al Hasan, Taskin Ahmed Tazim and Soumya Sarkar as the brand's ambassadors, engaging in a friendly banter while celebrating their shared love for Made-In-Bangladesh LAY'S chips.

Together, this dynamic trio will play essential roles in the upcoming Lay's campaigns, endorsing the brand and its irresistible products across digital platforms including Facebook & YouTube.

In this captivating and light-hearted digital ad, Shakib Al Hasan proudly flaunts an imported Lay's pack to fellow teammates, anticipating their admiration. Yet, as he steps onto the team bus, he's taken aback to witness every player indulging in their own Lay's packs. The plot thickens when it's unveiled that Lay's is now crafted in Bangladesh, with high-quality potatoes and perfect seasoning. With a mix of surprise and delight, Shakib can't resist requesting another taste of Lay's from Soumya. The ad playfully highlights the transition of Lay's manufacturing and showcases the irresistible flavour of the locally produced snack.

Talking about the campaign launch, Pranav Mehta, country manager (Foods), PepsiCo Bangladesh, Nepal & Sri Lanka, said, "We're thrilled to extend our 'Lay's Make In Bangladesh' initiative with the launch of the new campaign featuring the pride of Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan, along with the accomplished duo Taskin Ahmed Tazim and Soumya Sarkar. The ad gives our audience a sneak peek into the journey of Lay's in Bangladesh. We hope fans will not only enjoy their favourite chips but also connect with the passion and pride that go into every Made-In-Bangladesh Lay's chip bag.

Radiating excitement, Shakib Al Hasan, commented, "Lay's has always unlocked moments of happiness and fun for me. It's delectable flavours and satisfying crunch have irresistibly drawn me in time and time again. So, one can only imagine my excitement when I discovered that these chips, loved by millions, will now be produced in my homeland. It's an extraordinary milestone, a true triumph for Bangladesh, and I am incredibly proud to be a part of this ground-breaking initiative, fuelling the brand's vision to new heights. I sincerely hope that the audience continues to cherish and savour the flavours of Lay's chips, creating even more memorable snacking experiences."

"Our film plays on the irresistibility of Lay's. Lay's is undoubtedly one of everyone's loved snack and that insight is carried through this film as well – no one can resist eating the chips. Packaged with a catchy jingle the film celebrates the availability of Lay's in Bangladesh now," said Vikram Pandey, National Creative Director, Leo Burnett.

The Made-In-Bangladesh Lay's chips are available in four delicious flavours: American Style Cream and Onion, Spanish Tomato Tango, Classic Salted, and Thai Style Spicy Chicken, priced at Tk10, Tk15, Tk25, Tk50, and Tk75.